JPMorgan raises Turkish lira exposure, predicts 500 bps rate rise

FILE PHOTO: A merchant counts Turkish lira banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

LONDON (Reuters) - Investment bank JPMorgan said on Wednesday it had raised its Turkish lira exposure to “marketweight” from “underweight”, citing encouraging policy signals from the new economic team.

It predicted policymakers would deliver a 500 basis-point interest rate hike at the next central bank meeting scheduled for Nov. 19.

“The first test for the new team will be next week’s MPC meeting,” JPMorgan analysts Yarkin Cebeci and Saad Siddiqui told clients.

“We think they will deliver a sizeable policy rate hike and also to simplify the policy framework to provide more transparency and predictability.”

To restore currency reserves and attract foreign investment in the medium term, “a persistently hawkish stance will likely be required”, they added.