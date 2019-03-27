Financials
March 27, 2019 / 4:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Denmark tax agency may spend $360 mln on legal advice in fraud case

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 27 (Reuters) - Denmark may have to spend up to 2.4 billion Danish crowns ($360 million) on legal advice in its attempt to recoup some of the more than $2 billion in tax rebates it says it was tricked into paying in a dividend stripping scam.

“This is not just about getting the money back, but also about the citizens’ sense of justice,” the Danish Tax Agency’s director of special control said in a statement on Wednesday.

Denmark’s tax agency has so far subpoenaed 470 people and companies in five countries in the case. ($1 = 6.6337 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen Editing by Alexander Smith)

