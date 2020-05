Fourteen banks have agreed to pay a combined $12.7 million to settle investor claims that they conspired from 2007 to 2013 to rig foreign currency prices.

Three preliminary settlements covering the 14 banks were filed on Tuesday night with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, and require a judge’s approval.

