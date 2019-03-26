Banks line up €1.75bn loan for Advent’s Evonik unit buy

LONDON, March 26 (LPC) - Eight banks have lined up around €1.75bn of leveraged loans to back private equity firm Advent’s acquisition of German chemicals group Evonik’s methacrylates plastics unit, banking sources said on Tuesday.

Evonik agreed the sale of its clear acrylic sheet unit for €3bn, it announced on March 4, comfortably more than the €2bn-€2.5bn that had been expected.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are leading the unwritten financing, alongside Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of China, HSBC, Royal Bank of Canada and Royal Bank of Scotland, the bankers said.

The approximate €1.75bn senior leveraged loan, which includes undrawn facilities, is set to launch for syndication to leveraged loan investors within a couple of months.

Advent had been offered a €1.5bn unitranche loan — a blend of senior and junior debt — from private equity firm Blackstone’s credit division GSO, which would have been the largest unitranche loan to date. Advent however spurned GSO’s offer in favour of a cheaper underwritten syndicated loan, the bankers said.

Advent declined to comment.

With so much money flowing into the fund space, unitranche loans have become a viable competitor to the syndicated loan market and the two markets have gone head to head on numerous occasions.

Borrowers are happy to let the different types of lenders compete with each other in order to get the best possible financings in terms of pricing, as well as structure and documentation, which have relaxed across both markets.

Unitranche loans are marketed as ‘a one stop shop’ for financing and enable borrowers to negotiate and deal with just one financing party. Underwritten loans can be 3%-5% cheaper than unitranche loans and up to 10%-12% cheaper than other subordinated forms of private debt. Another benefit of a syndicated loan is that it gives a company a large number of banking relationships, should it wish to tap the debt markets further or need ancillary services.

The Methacrylates business has 18 production sites and 3,900 employees worldwide. From 2016 to 2018, the business generated an average annual Ebitda of about €350m and sales of about €1.8bn. For 2019 Evonik expects sales and Ebitda at a similar level. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)