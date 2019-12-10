Banks line up €690m loan for Platinum's Biscuit buy

LONDON, Dec 10 (LPC) - Banks are lining up to provide €690m of leveraged loans to back LA-based investment firm Platinum Equity’s acquisition of European biscuits manufacturer Biscuit International, banking sources said.

BNP Paribas is set to lead the financing alongside a handful of other banks, which are due to be appointed imminently, the sources said.

The financing is then expected to launch for syndication to investors in January and could be one of the first loans to kick off 2020 in Europe’s leveraged loan market.

The financing will comprise a €490m term loan B, a €110m second-lien loan and a €90m revolving credit facility.

The financing will total around 6.0 times Biscuit’s approximate €100m Ebitda.

Headquartered in Paris, Biscuit International employs approximately 1,900 people and generated sales in excess of €500m during the last 12 months, of which approximately two-thirds came outside France, Platinum announced in November.

The company markets a wide range of products with a European or local presence, including traditional biscuits and a growing portfolio of products for consumers with specific dietary requirements such as organic, low-calorie, sugar-free, gluten-free and milk-free. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)