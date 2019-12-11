Banks prep €1.5bn loan for BASF unit

LONDON, Dec 11 (LPC) - Banks are lining up around €1.5bn-equivlent of debt financing to back a sale of BASF’s construction chemicals business, after the German chemicals company entered into exclusive talks with Lonestar over the disposal of the unit.

Deutsche Bank is expected to lead the leveraged loan financing, alongside a number of other banks including Goldman Sachs. A full bank group is expected to be appointed imminently, the sources said.

The financing comprises around €1.1bn of euro-denominated term loans, while the addition of dollar terms loans could push the all-senior financing to around €1.5bn-equivalent. That would equate to around 4.25-4.5 times the unit’s Ebitda.

The financing is set to launch for syndication to leveraged loan investors in the first quarter, as the pipeline of new deals builds.

GSO has taken half of the loan, leaving only half of the financing available for syndication to other institutional investors. This move is expected to cut banks’ underwriting fees in half.

Lonestar was not immediately available to comment.

The loan for BASF has been compared to a €1.8bn buyout financing for German chemicals group Evonik’s methacrylates plastics unit, Madrid, where banks were left holding a significant amount of paper, unable to sell it down in primary syndication.

The decision to sell half of the loan backing the BASF’s unit sale to GSO could have in part been influenced by Madrid, several sources said.

Lonestar vied with a consortium comprising buyout groups Cinven - which owns peer Chryso - and Bain, for the world’s largest maker of chemical additives for concrete.

BASF decided to sell the unit as it seeks to focus on more profitable operations. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)