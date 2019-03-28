Banks set to launch APRIL buyout loan

LONDON, March 28 (LPC) - Four banks are preparing to sell down a leveraged loan financing backing Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners’ acquisition of French peer Evolem’s majority stake in Paris-listed insurer APRIL, banking sources said on Thursday.

CVC entered into exclusive talks for a 65.1% stake in December, for 22 euros per share, when it also emerged that Evolem would invest alongside APRIL’s management as minority partners. Once the deal is completed, the acquisition vehicle will launch a bid for the remaining APRIL shares.

Deutsche Bank, Citi, Natixis and Nomura are leading the all senior leveraged loan financing, which is set to launch for syndication to investors next week, the sources said.

It is the latest public to private transaction to hit the leveraged loan market and is expected to be well received by investors that favour large, liquid deals.

Bankers have been competing to underwrite these transactions amid a lack of deals so far this year. Leveraged loan volume in Europe during the first quarter of 2019 is the lowest for 10 years, according to LPC data.

“Banks are supporting and favouring take private deals as they can underwrite a big cheque,” a senior banker said.

Private equity houses Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone’s potential take private of German online classifieds group Scout24 will be backed with €2.72bn of leveraged loans, split between a €1.87bn term loan B and a €600m second lien facility.

“It’s a massive deal but it is a well known credit and is likely to be popular with investors no doubt,” a senior banker said.

Elsewhere, a €300m-€350m high-yield bond financing backs KKR’s US$493m takeover offer of a majority 71.4% stake in listed Spanish pizza delivery company Telepizza.

Citi, Barclays, Mizuho and Santander are leading that financing, which is due to launch by May, sources said.

KKR plans to de-list the company after the 6 euros per share buyout, it said in December.