Banks stuck with approx €500m of paper on Evonik unit loan

LONDON, June 20 (LPC) - Arranging banks face being stuck with around €500m of loans from a €1.8bn leveraged loan backing private equity firm Advent’s acquisition of German chemicals group Evonik’s methacrylates plastics unit, Madrid, banking sources said.

The overhang could increase beyond €500m if investors decide to drop out of the deal before it closes, fearful the paper they buy will have no liquidity or buyer base should they wish to sell out of it on the secondary market.

Investors are also concerned the paper will fall lower than the 95% of face value it is due to issue with, when a most favoured nation (MFN) provision of 95% runs out in six months.

“The investors are not very comfortable with the overhang. It is too large and likely to depress the price, so some are threatening to walk,” a banker said.

It is painful and expensive for banks to be left holding paper and denotes aggressive debt market conditions despite a weakening macro economic climate.

In an unusual move in Europe’s leveraged loan market, banks offered MFN in a bid to protect investors and stop any of the arranging banks dumping the paper at a lower level in the secondary market.

The MFN means that if any of the leads sell lower than 95%, then all of the investors that bought the deal in primary syndication will be compensated for the difference.

Once it runs out though, there is nothing stopping banks clearing out the book at a significantly lower level.

“The big issue is a €500m overhang with the leads and whether they dump it when the six-month MFN ends. Given the overhang, people may well drop out of the deal, which in effect will make the overhang even bigger,” an investor said.

Several sources think the clearing level of the deal is closer to 85%-88% of face value, which is where some accounts have said they would take large commitments.

The euro and dollar loans have been offered to pay 500bp over Euribor/Libor at 95 OID, a level where the arranging banks don’t make any of their 1.75% fee.

The loan was increased by around €21m, from €1.785bn, to cover some of the issue discount on the loan.

INVESTOR RESISTANCE

The loan met some resistance during syndication as many investors see Madrid as a commodities-exposed, cyclical business.

Barclays is lead left on the dollar tranche, while Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are bookrunners. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bank of China, Helaba, HSBC, RBC and NatWest Markets are mandated lead arrangers.

Soft-call protection of 101 was also extended to 12 months from six months, alongside a myriad of document changes including restricted payments, the ability to take dividends and margin ratchets, the sources said.

Evonik agreed to sell its clear acrylic sheet unit to Advent International for €3bn in March.

Advent declined to comment. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)