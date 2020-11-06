Quinn Emanuel seeks to drop Bannon as client after he posts video suggesting U.S. officials' beheading

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon is set to lose the high-powered attorneys representing him on charges that he defrauded donors in a border-wall scheme a day after he suggested beheading two government officials.

In a Friday letter submitted to U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said it intended to withdraw as Bannon’s attorneys, adding that he is in the process of obtaining new counsel.

