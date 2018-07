MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Grupo Financiero Banorte, the country’s second-biggest bank, on Thursday reported a 27 percent rise in second-quarter net profit.

Banorte said profit rose to 7.191 billion pesos ($362 million) during the three-month period, helped by an 8 percent increase in its loan portfolio. ($1 = 19.8730 pesos end-June) (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Sheky Espejo Editing by Christine Murray)