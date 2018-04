MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexican bank Banorte said on Thursday that its net profit in the first quarter rose more than 22 percent to nearly 6.8 billion pesos ($370 million), helped by growth in its pension and insurance units and consumer credit.

Banorte had reported profits of just over 5.5 billion pesos in the first quarter last year. ($1 = 18.3030 at end of first quarter)