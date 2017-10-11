FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Banque Saudi Fransi's head of corporate banking leaves -sources
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Breakingviews
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 11, 2017 / 7:30 AM / in 9 days

MOVES-Banque Saudi Fransi's head of corporate banking leaves -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The head of Banque Saudi Fransi’s corporate bank is leaving the bank, sources familiar with the matter said.

Mohamad Abdulhadi, senior executive director at the Saudi lender partly owned by Credit Agricole, left this week, sources told Reuters.

One of the sources familiar with the move said Abdulhadi was in his 60s and had retired. There was no official announcement on his replacement yet.

The sources declined to comment.

Credit Agricole last month announced that it will sell about half of its 31.1 percent stake in the Saudi lender to to billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal’s Kingdom Holding for 5.76 billion riyals ($1.54 billion).

Reporting by Katie Paul, Tom Arnold and Saeed Azhar, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.