SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA said in a securities filing on Tuesday its controlling shareholder is looking to sell a stake in the bank in a share offering.

Banrisul, as the bank is known, said the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul is planning to sell shares but retain its controlling stake. For this reason, the bank said it will not provide operational forecast any longer. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl)