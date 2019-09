SAO PAULO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul (Banrisul) has called off its planned secondary share offering, the Brazilian state-controlled lender said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Banrisul said the selling shareholder, the state government of Rio Grande do Sul, had failed to reach an agreement regarding the price per common share. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)