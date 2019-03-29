Calif. regulator asks judge to defer decision on new PG&E probation term

California’s utilities regulator has urged a judge to hold off on imposing a new probation term on PG&E Corp meant to cut the risk of the power provider’s equipment causing wildfires, saying it is still reviewing the company’s own risk-reduction plan.

The California Public Utilities Commission has also told Judge William Alsup of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California it is concerned about the proposed term because it could affect ratepayers. The new term would require PG&E to fully comply with targets in a wildfire mitigation plan it submitted to the regulator in February.

