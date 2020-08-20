Coalition of bar associations of color pushes for bar exam alternatives

The Coalition of Bar Associations of Color on Thursday urged U.S. states to let law school graduates get their license without having to take an in-person or online bar exam, citing the disparate impact that those that those options could have on applicants of color.

Backing an earlier American Bar Association resolution, the group in a statement called on state bars “to cancel in-person or potentially vulnerable online administrations of the bar exam and consider adopting alternative methods of licensing new attorneys until a safe and secure method of administering a bar exam is available.” It proposed options including diploma privilege, which would let law grads become licensed without having to take the bar exam, or an open-book online test.

