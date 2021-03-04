Third strike brings 120-day suspension for lawyer in oft-disciplined attorney clan

A Maryland lawyer has been suspended for 120 days for mishandling a personal injury case, extending his family’s disciplinary record after he was previously suspended, his father was disbarred and his brother was indefinitely suspended over a string of separate infractions over a decade.

The Maryland Court of Appeals this week found that Baltimore County solo attorney Samuel Sperling demonstrated incompetence, lack of diligence and poor communication with a pair of motor vehicle tort plaintiffs when he botched service on the defendant, leading to dismissal, and failed to notify his clients of an insurer’s settlement offer.

