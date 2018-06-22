FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 7:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's Luxottica buys sun lens maker Barberini for 140 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 22 (Reuters) - Ray-Ban owner Luxottica said on Friday it had bought the world’s top manufacturer of optical glass sun lenses Barberini in a 140 million euro ($163 million) deal.

“The transaction allows the group to strengthen its know-how in glass sun and prescription lenses, which is considered the most valuable among optical materials,” Luxottica said in a statement.

Milan-based Luxottica, the world’s biggest eyewear group, is expected to close soon its merger with French lens manufacturer Essilor agreed at the start of last year.

$1 = 0.8578 euros Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
