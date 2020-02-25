Activist Bramson criticises Barclays over CEO's Epstein links

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Barclays shareholder Sherborne Investors has criticised the lender’s governance, after the bank disclosed earlier this month it is being probed over Chief Executive Jes Staley’s past links to U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Sherborne boss Edward Bramson renewed his criticism of the lender’s investment banking-led strategy, in addition to criticising the CEO’s conduct, in a letter to Sherborne investors seen by Reuters.

Staley has said he regrets having a professional relationship with Epstein, who killed himself last August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Barclays declined to comment. (Reporting By Sinead Cruise and Lawrence White; editing by David Evans)