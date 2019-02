Feb 22 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc said on Friday that Gerry Grimstone, chairman of its Barclays Bank unit and non-executive director of the company, would step down at the end of February.

The chairman-elect of Barclays, Nigel Higgins, who is set to join the company on March 1, will take on the role of the bank’s chair, the company said. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)