Barclays wins dismissal of lawsuit over collection of old debt

A judge in Boston federal court has dismissed a proposed class action accusing a Barclays unit and a Massachusetts law firm of suing borrowers over credit card debt that was no longer legally enforceable, ruling that the dispute must be resolved in arbitration.

The named plaintiff, Ellen Christensen of Lawrence, Massachusetts, had argued that Barclays waived its right to arbitration by making use of the courts to sue her, but U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs on Tuesday rejected that argument. Christensen succeeded in getting Barclays’ debt collection lawsuit against her dismissed, and she will not suffer unfair prejudice if the current case is sent to arbitration, the judge said.

