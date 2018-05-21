FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 10:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

British court dismisses charges against Barclays over 2008 capital raise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - A British court has dismissed charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) against Barclays over its 2008 capital raising, Barclays said on Monday.

As part of the fundraising the bank was alleged to have given Qatari investors an illegal loan which was then used to prop up its shares during the banking crisis.

Charges against Barclays and its operating subsidiary were dismissed but the SFO is likely to try and reinstate them by applying to the High Court, Barclays said.

Separately four former Barclays bankers face charges brought by the SFO over the same matter. (Reporting By Lawrence White. Editing by Jane Merriman)

