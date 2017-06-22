California lawsuit says Barclays fails to erase discharged debt

Barclays Bank has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of failing to update California consumers' credit records to show when debt has been erased in bankruptcy, violating a state consumer protection law.

Filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles federal court by Barclays credit card customer Wendi Knaak, the lawsuit seeks damages under the California Consumer Credit Reporting Agencies Act, which bars businesses from providing inaccurate or incomplete information to credit bureaus.

