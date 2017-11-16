FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays defeats female banker's race- and gender-bias lawsuit
Sections
Featured
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Future of Money
Tezos organizers hit with second lawsuit over fundraiser
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Exclusive
Technology
Amazon scraps bundled video service: sources
Eyes on the 'Crocodile' after army takeover in Zimbabwe
World
Eyes on the 'Crocodile' after army takeover in Zimbabwe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 16, 2017 / 1:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Barclays defeats female banker's race- and gender-bias lawsuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Manhattan on Wednesday tossed a female investment banker’s race- and sex-discrimination lawsuit against New York-based Barclays Capital and its London-based parent, Barclays Bank, saying the undisputed evidence established that the firm’s decisions were based on her performance and its decision to reorganize its operations.

U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick granted the global investment bank’s motion for summary judgment on Maria Garcia’s claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Equal Pay Act and the New York Labor Law, saying she “failed to demonstrate that her race or sex was a motivating factor” in Barclays’ decisions regarding her compensation, promotion and, ultimately, her termination in May 2013.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zGe7V5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.