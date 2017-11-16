Barclays defeats female banker's race- and gender-bias lawsuit

A federal judge in Manhattan on Wednesday tossed a female investment banker’s race- and sex-discrimination lawsuit against New York-based Barclays Capital and its London-based parent, Barclays Bank, saying the undisputed evidence established that the firm’s decisions were based on her performance and its decision to reorganize its operations.

U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick granted the global investment bank’s motion for summary judgment on Maria Garcia’s claims under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Equal Pay Act and the New York Labor Law, saying she “failed to demonstrate that her race or sex was a motivating factor” in Barclays’ decisions regarding her compensation, promotion and, ultimately, her termination in May 2013.

