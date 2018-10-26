FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 1:38 PM / in 2 hours

Britain's SFO denied permission to reinstate charges over Barclays 2008 deal

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - A judge on Friday denied the Serious Fraud Office’s application to reinstate charges against Barclays over its 2008 capital raising, potentially ending the biggest remaining legal headache facing the bank over its conduct during the financial crisis.

A British court in May had dismissed the charges against the bank, a decision the SFO said at the time it would seek to reverse by applying to the High Court to reinstate the charges. (Reporting By Emma Rumney, writing by Lawrence White. Editing by Jane Merriman)

