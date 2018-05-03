FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 3, 2018 / 10:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

South Africa's Nedbank to keep KPMG for 2018 financial year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 3 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Nedbank Group said on Thursday it would reappoint Deloitte and scandal-hit KPMG as its joint external auditors for its 2018 financial year, after Barclays Africa Group became the latest company to drop KPMG.

Nedbank said it was required to have the same auditor as its parent companies, Old Mutual Plc and Old Mutual Ltd, whose shareholders supported the reappointment of KPMG as their auditor for the 2018 financial year. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.