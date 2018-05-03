FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 3, 2018 / 5:34 AM / in 25 minutes

Barclays Africa Group fires KPMG as auditor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 3 (Reuters) - Barclays Africa Group , South Africa’s No.2 lender by market value, dropped KPMG as its auditor on Thursday, joining a host of other local companies breaking ties with the firm caught up in an influence-peddling scandal.

KPMG South Africa has been losing clients after its own investigation last year found flaws in work it did for the tax collection agency and the Gupta family, wealthy businessmen accused of using their friendship with former president Jacob Zuma to win government contracts. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.