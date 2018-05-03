UPDATE 1-Barclays Africa Group fires KPMG as auditor

(Adds details, quote, KPMG comment)

JOHANNESBURG, May 3 (Reuters) - Barclays Africa Group , South Africa’s No.2 lender by market value, dropped KPMG as one of its external auditors on Thursday, joining a host of local companies breaking ties with the firm caught up in an influence-peddling scandal.

Barclays, one of KPMG’s major financial customers, joins more than 10 other clients including the South African government and broker Sasfin in breaking ties with KPMG South Africa.

The auditor has been under scrutiny since 2017 over work done for a company owned by the Gupta family - who have been accused of using their links to former president Jacob Zuma to influence government decisions and the awarding of tenders - and more recently for small lender VBS Mutual Bank.

The Guptas and Zuma have denied any wrongdoing.

KPMG’s own investigations found flaws in work it did for the national tax agency and the Gupta family. It has said it is cooperating with authorities and addressing its shortcomings.

The board of Barclays had initially recommended the reappointment of KPMG as one of its external auditors for 2018, to be considered at its annual general meeting (AGM) on May 15.

“Subsequent to the release of our AGM Notice, the Board has carefully evaluated the on-going and more recent developments and decided that it is no longer able to support the reappointment of KPMG,” the bank said in a statement.

The appointment of KPMG will cease on completion of the statutory and regulatory audit and reporting matters relating to the 2017 financial year, which is expected to take effect by approximately May 31, it added.

Minutes after the announcement, KPMG South Africa said in a separate statement it was disappointed by, but accepted the decision.

The bank will start a formal process to appoint a second auditor, it said. In the meantime Ernst & Young Inc will be the sole auditor of the group.

Banks are required by the South African Reserve Bank policy to have two external auditors. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Mark Potter)