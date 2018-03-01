FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Financials
March 1, 2018 / 5:36 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Barclays Africa reports higher annual profit, aided by fall in impairments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Barclays Africa Group, South Africa’s No.2 lender by market value, reported a 4 percent rise in annual profit on Thursday, thanks to a substantial decline in impairments.

Normalised diluted headline EPS, the primary measure of profit in South Africa that strips out one-off items, came in at 1,837.7 cents in the year ended December compared with 1,769.4 a year earlier.

Credit impairments fell 20 percent to 7.0 billion rand, Barclays Africa said. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng in Johannesburg and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.