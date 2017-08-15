Barclays Bank of Kenya's H1 pretax profit down 12 pct

NAIROBI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank of Kenya said on Tuesday its pretax profit fell 12 percent to 5.15 billion shillings ($49.69 million) in the first half of the year, pulled down by a drop in interest income.

The bank is part of Barclays Africa, where the majority owner Barclays Plc is reducing its stake.

Net interest income fell to 10.54 billion shillings this year from 11.1 billion shillings in the year-ago period, while operating expenses fell 6 percent to 9.79 billion shillings.

Its earnings per share fell to 0.65 shillings from 0.75 shillings, the bank said.