March 29, 2018 / 1:21 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Barclays to pay $2 bln U.S. fine over mortgage fraud claims -Justice Dept.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - Barclays has agreed to pay $2 billion for allegedly causing billions of dollars of losses to investors by engaging in a fraudulent scheme to sell residential mortgage-backed securities between 2005 and 2007, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

The department said the firm misled investors about the quality of the mortgage loans backing those deals and committed violations of mail fraud and bank fraud. According to the Justice Department’s statement, Barclays disputes the allegations.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Eric Beech

