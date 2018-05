May 9 (Reuters) - Barclays said on Wednesday it has appointed Andrew Tusa as the managing director for corporate broking.

Tusa has previously served as the co-head of UK Corporate Broking at Deutsche Bank, where he spent three years, a statement from Barclays said.

He will report to Barclay’s Head of Corporate Broking Kunal Gandhi, and will be based in London. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)