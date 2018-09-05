MOVES- Broadbent leaves Barclays

NEW YORK, Sept 5 (LPC) - Timothy Broadbent has left his position as head of US leveraged loan syndicate at Barclays, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Broadbent began working at Barclays in 2006, after joining from JP Morgan.

Peter Toal, co-head of Barclays’ global fixed income syndicate, and others within the leveraged finance syndicate business will assume Broadbent’s responsibilities, the source said.

This is the second leveraged finance banker to leave Barclays in recent months.

Jill Schwartz, Barclays’ global head of leveraged finance, recently left the bank to take a position as executive vice chairman of global corporate and investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, IFR reported in July.

Jean-Fracois Astier, global head of capital markets, assumed her responsibilities.

Barclays declined comment. Broadbent could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg; Additional reporting by Kristen Haunss. Editing By Michelle Sierra and Jon Methven)