MOVES-Barclays hires Lynch as chairman of banking in investment bank

NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - Barclays PLC has hired Alex Lynch as the chairman of banking within its investment bank, a statement from the British lender said on Friday.

Lynch was previously a partner at private equity firm White Deer Energy, and before that worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co , where he held titles including chairman of mergers and acquisitions in North America and global chairman of the financial institutions group.

Based in New York, Lynch will be focused on developing Barclays’ relationships both with financial institutions and also industries which closely overlap financial services.

Lynch will report to Joe McGrath, Barclays’ global head of banking, and will be one of two bankers who will hold the title of chairman of banking, alongside Grant Porter, the statement added.