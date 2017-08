Aug 8 (Reuters) - Barclays said on Tuesday it had appointed Paolo Minerva as managing director of its European distressed team and head of sourcing for the EU business, with a focus on Italy.

Minerva has nearly 20 years of experience in the fixed income and credit markets, with the last 15 at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

He will be based in London and report to Michael Khouri, head of European distressed and par loan. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)