Nov 8 (Reuters) - Barclays UK said on Thursday it was aware of an issue with its online banking service and that it was working to fix it “as soon as possible”.

“We’re aware of a known issue and we’re currently working to fix this,” Barclays UK said on Twitter in response to a question from a customer. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)