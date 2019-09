LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Barclays on Monday said it expects to increase its provision for payment protection insurance (PPI) claims by 1.2 billion to 1.6 billion pounds ($1.5 billion to $2 billion).

Banks are setting aside more provisions for PPI following a rush of claims against mis-selling of the insurance ahead of the deadline on Aug. 29. ($1 = 0.8099 pounds) (Reporting by Lawrence White, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)