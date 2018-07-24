FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 9:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's fraud office to reinstate criminal case against Barclays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s Serious Fraud Office said on Tuesday it was seeking to reinstate criminal charges it brought against Barclays over its 2008 capital raising, after an English court dismissed the charges in May.

Barclays said it intended to defend itself against the new application and denied any wrongdoing.

The SFO had charged Barclays PLC with conspiracy to commit fraud and unlawful financial assistance, and Barclays Bank with unlawful financial assistance, over undisclosed fees paid to Qatar as part of a rescue deal that averted a possible state bailout at the peak of the financial crisis.

Barclays shares were trading 1.3 percent higher at 0909 GMT, outperforming a 0.7 percent rise in the FTSE 100.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, editing by Sinead Cruise

