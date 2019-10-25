Barclays Q3 profits boosted by investment bank

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s Barclays reported better than expected third quarter profits on Friday, buoyed by a strong trading performance at its under-pressure investment bank, but warned of tougher times ahead as the global economy softens.

Barclays reported profit before tax of 1.8 billion pounds ($2.31 billion) for the July-September period, though that figure excluded a previously announced provision against insurance mis-selling.

Analysts had forecast the profit excluding such charges would be around 1.5 billion pounds.

Profits were dented by a 1.4 billion pound provision to compensate customers mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI) on loans and credit cards, in the middle of the 1.2-1.6 billion pound range the bank had earlier forecast.

The lender said it had agreed with regulators to account its risk weighted assets more in line with British peers, resulting in an increase in its target core capital ratio to 13.5%.

The figure stood at 13.4% at the end of the quarter.

The bank said it continues to target a greater than 9% return on equity for 2019, but that the global environment had made achieving those goals more difficult. ($1 = 0.7785 pounds) (Reporting By Lawrence White and Iain Withers, editing by Rachel Armstrong)