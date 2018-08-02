FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 6:03 AM / in 4 hours

Barclays reports 188 pct rise in second quarter profits year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Barclays second quarter pretax profits have almost trebled compared with a year ago, the lender said on Thursday, beating analysts’ expectations as it avoided the heavy restructuring and legal costs that blighted past results.

Barclays reported pretax profit of 1.9 billion pounds ($2.49 billion) for the three months from April-June, up from 659 million pounds a year ago.

That was higher than the 1.46 billion average of analysts’ estimates compiled by the bank. ($1 = 0.7632 pounds) (Reporting By Lawrence White and Emma Rumney, editing by Sinead Cruise)

