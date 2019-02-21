Company News
February 21, 2019 / 7:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Barclays reports 2018 profit of 3.5 bln stg, missing estimates

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Barclays reported a lower-than-forecast attributable profit of 3.5 billion pounds ($4.56 billion) for 2018, as it took a 150 million pound provision against Brexit losses and its under-pressure investment bank weathered a difficult fourth quarter.

The bank’s profit of 1.4 billion pounds when conduct and litigation charges were included compared to a 1.9 billion pounds loss in 2017.

Barclays’ International division, which houses its investment bank, reported a profit before tax of 3.9 billion pounds, in line with analysts’ expectations of 3.95 billion pounds.

Barclays paid a dividend of 6.5 pence per share. ($1 = 0.7674 pounds) (Reporting By Lawrence White and Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)

