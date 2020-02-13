Company News
February 13, 2020

Barclays reports 2019 profit of 6.2 bln stg, beating estimates



LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Barclays reported a better than expected profit before tax of 6.2 billion pounds ($8 billion) for 2019, as its investment bank reported bumper returns from fixed income trading.

The British lender’s profit was 9% higher than 2018 and above the 5.7 billion pounds average of analysts’ forecasts compiled by the bank.

Barclays paid a dividend of 9 pence for the year, compared with 6.5 pence for 2018. ($1 = 0.7723 pounds) (Reporting By Lawrence White and Iain Withers, Editing by Sinead Cruise)

