FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 24, 2018 / 6:16 AM / in 2 hours

Barclays reports profit before tax of 3.1 bln stg for first nine months

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Barclays reported a profit before tax of 3.1 billion pounds ($4.02 billion) for the third quarter, as its under-pressure investment banking division booked increased trading revenues despite difficult market conditions.

The bank also said it will redeem $2.65 bln worth of preference shares, in a move to reduce its annual funding costs.

Barclays reported a better than expected core capital ratio of 13.2 percent at the end of the third quarter.

$1 = 0.7705 pounds Reporting By Lawrence White and Emma Rumney, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.