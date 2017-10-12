FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays says chief compliance officer Roemer leaves
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2017 / 2:17 PM / in 3 days

Barclays says chief compliance officer Roemer leaves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Barclays’ chief compliance officer Michael Roemer is leaving at the end of this month to take a leading compliance role at a “major U.S. bank”, the bank said on Thursday.

Laura Padovani, currently Barclays’ head of global compliance services, will act as interim group chief compliance officer following Roemer’s departure, Barclays said in a statement.

Barclays plans an internal and external search for Roemer’s successor, it said. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Anjuli Davies; editing by Kirstin Ridley)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.