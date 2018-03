LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Barclays said on Monday entities controlled by Sherborne had acquired voting rights over 5.16 percent of the British bank’s issued share capital.

“As with all its shareholders, Barclays will continue to engage with Sherborne, and welcomes them as a shareholder,” Barclays said in a statement. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Louise Heavens)