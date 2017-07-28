Barclays to shift more capital to investment bank

LONDON, July 28 (IFR) - Barclays plans to shift capital from corporate loans to areas of its investment bank as part of a push to improve profitability and get the British bank's returns consistently above 10%.

Barclays on Friday set a new target of 10% or more for group return on tangible equity following the completion of two key parts of its turnaround plan - closing its non-core division and selling its stake in its African business.

"Our restructuring is complete and we can now focus all our energies on improving group returns," said chief executive Jes Staley.

A core part of that involves improving returns in the corporate and investment bank.

"We are going to redeploy some of our capital in the investment bank into some higher returning opportunities," Staley told reporters on a conference call.

"There are parts of that corporate loan book that aren't generating returns that we feel good about so we will reallocate some of those assets ... into our markets business, where there are parts where the returns are quite attractive."

The corporate loan book has risk-weighted assets of about £90bn, accounting for more than half of CIB's £179bn of RWAs.

Barclays' investment bank had a mixed second quarter, echoing the trend across Wall Street. CIB's revenues in the second quarter fell 2% from a year earlier to £2.56bn. Its pre-tax profit rose 2% to £925m due to a lack of credit provisions.

Revenues from macro and credit trading fell 15% from a year ago to £752m. That was in line with a 16% fall in fixed income, currency and commodities across the big five US banks. Barclays said strong credit trading was offset by a 25% fall in macro revenues, where trading was hurt by low market volatility.

Other parts of the investment bank fared better. Equities trading revenues rose 12% to £455m.

Advisory and underwriting fees in the second quarter rose 8% from a year ago to £674m, and the bank said it gained market share in M&A advisory and equity underwriting. In debt underwriting it said its 5.9% global market share was its best for three years. It said it ranked second globally in leveraged finance with a 7.4% share.

"CIB continues to make good progress in terms of market share gains," Staley said.

Barclays' group results fell short of expectations, as the bank made a loss on the value of its African stake and took another £700m charge to compensate British customers for mis-sold payment protection insurance.

That dragged the bank to a second-quarter attributable loss of £1.4bn, compared with a £677m profit a year earlier. Income across the bank in the latest quarter was £5.1bn, down 15% on a year earlier.

Its common equity Tier 1 capital ratio jumped to 13.1% at the end of June, however, helped by the lift from most of the stake in its African business.

Staley said he will announce an updated capital management policy at full-year results.

Barclays is shutting its non-core unit six months earlier than initially planned. It still had £23bn of RWAs, which will be absorbed back into other business areas. (Reporting by Steve Slater)