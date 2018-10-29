MOVES-Barclays appoints six executives to U.K.'s wealth management unit

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc on Monday appointed six senior executives to its wealth management division in a move to strengthen business in the U.K.

Richard Kirkham, David Firth and Catherine Makin will join the wealth management unit in Leeds branch, headed by regional director Nick Keenan, the company said.

Also, Richard Lindop, Andrea Charge and Alison Probert will join the team.

Probert, having worked with Barclays Wealth Management for six years, will be joining the U.K. team at North West division as director. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar; Editing by James Emmanuel)