FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 29, 2018 / 4:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-Barclays appoints six executives to U.K.'s wealth management unit

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc on Monday appointed six senior executives to its wealth management division in a move to strengthen business in the U.K.

Richard Kirkham, David Firth and Catherine Makin will join the wealth management unit in Leeds branch, headed by regional director Nick Keenan, the company said.

Also, Richard Lindop, Andrea Charge and Alison Probert will join the team.

Probert, having worked with Barclays Wealth Management for six years, will be joining the U.K. team at North West division as director. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar; Editing by James Emmanuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.