Nov 1 (Reuters) - Barclays Wealth Management on Thursday named three wealth managers in its Newcastle office in the United Kingdom, as it continues to strengthen team.

The new hires, Peter Wagstaff, Chris Wade and Allister Hogg, are joining the company from Coutts, Wesleyan Financial Services and True Potential, respectively.

Barclays Wealth Management is part of Barclays Plc. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)