January 21, 2020 / 7:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Baring Private Equity closes Asia buyout fund at $6.5 bln

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia closed its seventh private equity fund at $6.5 billion, its largest to date, the firm said Tuesday. The fund size exceeded Baring’s initial target by $1 billion and is 60% bigger than the firm’s previous fund, it said.

The new fund will continue to focus on mid- and large-cap buyouts in the region, targeting healthcare, education, IT services & software, business services, financial services, consumer, and advanced manufacturing sectors.

The majority of the capital came from pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, Baring said.

Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Kim Coghill

