May 8, 2018 / 12:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Africa's Barlow expects H1 profit to rise as much as 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 8 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Barloworld Limited on Tuesday said it expected its half year profit to rise by as much as 20 percent boosted by its Southern African and Russian equipment businesses.

It expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) for continuing operations for the six months to 31 March of 440 to 480 cents, up from 400 cents a year earlier.

HEPS strips out certain once-off items and is the main profit measure used in South Africa.

Barloworld said last month it would sell its underperforming Iberian equipment business.

Reporting by Patricia Aruo; editing by Jason Neely

